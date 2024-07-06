Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

The group responsible for running Toronto's Revue Cinema has received an injunction to continue operating in the building after the tenancy contract expires. David Zura explains this unique dispute between tenant and landlord.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 6, 2024 9:21 am.

A court order temporarily stopping the eviction of Revue Cinema near Toronto’s High Park has been extended until later this year.

According to a post on the Revue Cinema X account, an Ontario court injunction preventing eviction will stay in place until Oct. 30 when a final judgement is expected to be made.

The west-end Toronto theatre, located on Roncesvalles Avenue, opened in 1912 as a cinema and a playhouse with a small stage and a moveable screen. It has since been deemed a heritage site.

In 2006, the Revue Cinema closed. It prompted the creation of the Revue Film Society, a group that fought to keep the space operating.

The Revue Film Society announced on social media late last month that talks with the landlord to extend the lease past June 30 were unsuccessful.

However, the organization sought an injunction to prevent a potential eviction.

