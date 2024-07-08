Ticketmaster reports data breach, users’ payment information could’ve been stolen

Ticketmaster says that a data security incident that occurred back in April and May may have resulted in users’ contact and payment information being obtained.

In an email sent out to affected users, the ticket seller said they recently discovered an unauthorized third party had obtained information from a cloud database hosted by a third-party data services provider. The activity happened between April 2, 2024 and May 18, 2024.

They determined that personal information may have been affected by the incident on May 23, but there has not been additional unauthorized activity in the cloud database since the beginning of their investigation.

The information that may have been obtained was your name, contact information and payment card information, including encrypted credit and debit card numbers along with their expiration dates.

Those affected have been limited to customers who bought tickets to events in North America and they will be notified by email or mail.

Ticketmaster says they are continuing to investigate the incident and have also contacted U.S. federal law enforcement authorities. They added the notice of the data breach was not delayed because of a law enforcement investigation.

The company adds they have taken a number of technical and administrator steps to further enhance their security systems.

Anyone who received notice of the breach are asked to take steps to protect against identity theft, including monitoring accounts. They’ve also offered identity monitoring for one year free of charge to those affected.