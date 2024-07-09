A 19-year-old is in hospital and is facing charges after a speeding car flipped onto its roof on the Gardiner Expressway, crashing into another vehicle.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Monday in the westbound lanes near Spadina Avenue.

Toronto police tell 680News Radio several drivers phoned 911 to report the driver of a Volkswagen travelling at a very high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic.

The car flipped over, slid around 160 feet on its roof, and struck another vehicle while sliding. One person was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old driver suffered minor injuries. Police expect charges will be laid.

The westbound Gardiner Expressway was closed for several hours due to the crash but has since reopened.