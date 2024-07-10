‘Monumental work’: Some of the reaction to the death of renowned artist Alex Janvier

Alex Janvier works at his studio on the Cold Lake First Nations, Alta., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 10, 2024 7:57 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 8:12 pm.

EDMONTON — Alex Janvier, considered one of Canada’s greatest painters, has died at the age of 89. One of the so-called Indian Group of Seven, Janvier’s works hang in private homes and public galleries across the country.

Here is some of the reaction to his death:

“Sad to hear of Alex Janvier’s passing. His art reflected so much of Canada’s history, including some of the hardest parts of our story.” — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“His monumental work, Morning Star – Gambeh Then’, is a centrepiece of our museum, and is something that I always share with guests when I take them through the building. Looking up to discover this work is an unforgettable experience.” — Caroline Dromaguet, president and CEO of the Canadian Museum of History

“His legacy will live on in his beautiful, world-renowned art which has inspired many future generations of Indigenous artists to pursue their passion. Rest in peace Alex Janvier.” — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

“RIP to renowned Oil Country artist & dear friend of the organization Alex Janvier, whose magnificent mural Tsątsąke k’e (Iron Foot Place) welcomes #Oilers fans & other event goers to Rogers Place as the centrepiece of Ford Hall.” — Edmonton Oilers

“Our hearts are saddened to learn of the passing of Alex Janvier, an Indspire Laureate (Lifetime Achievement – 2002) whose work changed the way Indigenous art and artists were appreciated around the world.” — Indigenous charity Indspire

“It was one of my great joys to stop outside of my office in City Hall and contemplate with gratitude his massive canvas Hon Kay (1995). Much love to all who knew him.” — Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi, a former Calgary mayor

“I had the honour of curating a few major gallery shows & including Alex’s work. Some say he was the Picasso of our times. I reject that. He was the mighty Janvier of our times. Alex and his soft but powerful voice will be missed.” — Edmonton Coun. Aaron Paquette

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

