Victim fell onto tracks striking head after attack at Davisville Subway Station: Police

A suspect in an assault investigation. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 10, 2024 1:07 pm.

Toronto Police say a 50-year-old man fell onto the subway tracks striking his head after he was assaulted on the platform at Davisville Subway Station on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the station on June 9, at around 3 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators say the victim and suspect were both riding the subway as it arrived at the station.

The suspect followed the victim off the train onto the platform. That’s where police say the man was attacked, causing him to fall onto the train tracks and strike his head.

The suspect then fled in a departing train.

The victim was taken to hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

The suspect is a man between 20 and 30 years old with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black golf shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes.

He was carrying a black backpack and had a scooter.

Police have not revealed if this was a random attack.

