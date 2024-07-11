Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown
Posted July 11, 2024 12:18 pm.
There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square and the Festival of India.
Keep in mind there is a subway closures and some adjustments to the Barrie GO line this weekend.
Downtown Toronto RibFest
The annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest is happening this weekend at Yonge-Dundas Square.
Start indulging on Friday afternoon at 12 p.m. and the festival will last all weekend. It’s free entry for all those attending to get a taste of some award-winning barbeque.
Salsa on the Beach
Get ready to don your dancing shoes at Woodbine Beach this weekend for Salsa on the Beach. The event is part of the Beaches Jazz Festival and will feature the electrifying sounds of Salsa, Merengue, and Cumbia in an open-air dance floor.
There will also be treats from food trucks, vendors and a beer garden.
Admission is free and the event kicks off Friday evening at 7 p.m. The full lineup can be found on their website.
Festival of India
The 52nd annual Festival of India is taking place this Saturday and Sunday.
The festival features a vibrant parade down Yonge Street in which three 40-foot floats are pulled by thousands of attendees while singing, chanting, drumming, and dancing from Yonge and Dundas to the lake on Saturday at 11 a.m.
After the parade on Yonge, the festival will continue for the remainder of the weekend on Centre Island that includes a free vegetarian feast.
Although the festival itself is free, people still need to buy their own ferry tickets to get onto Centre Island.
Toronto Outdoor Art Fair
The Toronto Outdoor Art Fair will be celebrating its 63rd year of bringing together art lovers and artists at Nathan Phillips Square.
More than 165,000 people are expected to attend this year’s festival to enjoy art collecting and artist discovery, installations, guided tours, soulful kids programs, live painting, and site-specific dance.
More details can be found on their website.
TTC/GO Closures
Line 2 Closure
On Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, 2024, there will be no subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between Kipling and Keele stations due to planned station improvements and track work. Subway service will resume Monday, July 15, 2024 by 6 a.m.
Line 2 shuttle buses will operate.
GO Barrie Line adjustments
On Saturday July 13 until 4 p.m., Barrie train service will be adjusted due to construction the new Ontario Line. To facilitate this work, no Barrie trains can enter Union Station for a 16-hour and 8-hour period. A full list of service adjustments can be found on the GO website.
Road closures
Ongoing Gardiner closures
As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.
Other ongoing city closures
- Spadina Avenue streetcars have been replaced by buses between Spadina Station and Queens Quay and there will be no 510 service between Spadina Avenue and Union Station along Queens Quay until the end of the year. Commuters wishing to travel onwards to Union from Queens Quay will need to transfer to a 509 streetcar.
- O’Connor Drive is down to a single lane each way between Bermondsey and Sandra for road reconstruction and sewer and watermain installation until the summer of 2024.
- Until mid-June, between 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on weekdays, Lake Shore Boulevard will be reduced to two westbound lanes between New Brunswick Way and British Columbia Road for the replacement of a fence.
- The Yonge and Bloor intersection will be reduced to a single lane all ways for condo construction and sewer installation until 2025.
- University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.
- Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years until 2027.
- Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.
- Two northbound lanes of Yonge Street from King Street to Wellington Street are closed for TTC construction until Sept. 30, 2024.
- Finch Avenue West is reduced to a single lane in both directions from Dufferin to Wilmington for sewer installation until October 2024.
- Eglinton Avenue West is down to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road for tunneling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.
- Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.
- Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.
- Until Friday, July 9, westbound lanes on King Street West will be closed between Dufferin and Shaw Streets, and eastbound lanes will be closed between Jefferson Avenue and Sudbury Street, for ongoing work to replace aging TTC streetcar tracks and a 146-year-old watermain. Phased road closures will continue between Dufferin and Shaw Streets until September for this project, followed by intermittent lane closures as needed until November to complete overhead work and road restoration.