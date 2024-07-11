Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

Festival of India's Chariot Fest.
Festival of India's Chariot Fest. Photo credit: www.festivalofindia.ca

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 11, 2024 12:18 pm.

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square and the Festival of India.

Keep in mind there is a subway closures and some adjustments to the Barrie GO line this weekend.

Downtown Toronto RibFest

The annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest is happening this weekend at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Start indulging on Friday afternoon at 12 p.m. and the festival will last all weekend. It’s free entry for all those attending to get a taste of some award-winning barbeque.

Salsa on the Beach

Get ready to don your dancing shoes at Woodbine Beach this weekend for Salsa on the Beach. The event is part of the Beaches Jazz Festival and will feature the electrifying sounds of Salsa, Merengue, and Cumbia in an open-air dance floor.

There will also be treats from food trucks, vendors and a beer garden.

Admission is free and the event kicks off Friday evening at 7 p.m. The full lineup can be found on their website.

Festival of India

The 52nd annual Festival of India is taking place this Saturday and Sunday.

The festival features a vibrant parade down Yonge Street in which three 40-foot floats are pulled by thousands of attendees while singing, chanting, drumming, and dancing from Yonge and Dundas to the lake on Saturday at 11 a.m.

After the parade on Yonge, the festival will continue for the remainder of the weekend on Centre Island that includes a free vegetarian feast.

Although the festival itself is free, people still need to buy their own ferry tickets to get onto Centre Island.

Toronto Outdoor Art Fair

The Toronto Outdoor Art Fair will be celebrating its 63rd year of bringing together art lovers and artists at Nathan Phillips Square.

More than 165,000 people are expected to attend this year’s festival to enjoy art collecting and artist discovery, installations, guided tours, soulful kids programs, live painting, and site-specific dance.

More details can be found on their website.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 2 Closure

On Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, 2024, there will be no subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between Kipling and Keele stations due to planned station improvements and track work. Subway service will resume Monday, July 15, 2024 by 6 a.m.

Line 2 shuttle buses will operate.

GO Barrie Line adjustments

On Saturday July 13 until 4 p.m., Barrie train service will be adjusted due to construction the new Ontario Line. To facilitate this work, no Barrie trains can enter Union Station for a 16-hour and 8-hour period. A full list of service adjustments can be found on the GO website.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed. 

Other ongoing city closures

  • Spadina Avenue streetcars have been replaced by buses between Spadina Station and Queens Quay and there will be no 510 service between Spadina Avenue and Union Station along Queens Quay until the end of the year. Commuters wishing to travel onwards to Union from Queens Quay will need to transfer to a 509 streetcar.
  • O’Connor Drive is down to a single lane each way between Bermondsey and Sandra for road reconstruction and sewer and watermain installation until the summer of 2024.
  • Until mid-June, between 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on weekdays, Lake Shore Boulevard will be reduced to two westbound lanes between New Brunswick Way and British Columbia Road for the replacement of a fence. 
  • The Yonge and Bloor intersection will be reduced to a single lane all ways for condo construction and sewer installation until 2025.
  • University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.
  • Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years until 2027.
  • Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.
  • Two northbound lanes of Yonge Street from King Street to Wellington Street are closed for TTC construction until Sept. 30, 2024.
  • Finch Avenue West is reduced to a single lane in both directions from Dufferin to Wilmington for sewer installation until October 2024.
  • Eglinton Avenue West is down to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road for tunneling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.
  • Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.
  • Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue. 
  • Until Friday, July 9, westbound lanes on King Street West will be closed between Dufferin and Shaw Streets, and eastbound lanes will be closed between Jefferson Avenue and Sudbury Street, for ongoing work to replace aging TTC streetcar tracks and a 146-year-old watermain. Phased road closures will continue between Dufferin and Shaw Streets until September for this project, followed by intermittent lane closures as needed until November to complete overhead work and road restoration.  
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'
Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'

In response to many speaking out over the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the province says they have determined that while the buildings are unique, bespoke, purpose-built assets, they "have reached...

38m ago

Shelley Duvall, star of 'The Shining,' 'Nashville,' dies at 75
Shelley Duvall, star of 'The Shining,' 'Nashville,' dies at 75

Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's “The Shining,” has died. She...

11m ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

1h ago

With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU
With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU

With no end in sight to the ongoing strike involving the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) and members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), one side says they're ready to get back to the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'
Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'

In response to many speaking out over the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the province says they have determined that while the buildings are unique, bespoke, purpose-built assets, they "have reached...

38m ago

Shelley Duvall, star of 'The Shining,' 'Nashville,' dies at 75
Shelley Duvall, star of 'The Shining,' 'Nashville,' dies at 75

Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's “The Shining,” has died. She...

11m ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

1h ago

With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU
With talks stalled, LCBO 'ready for negotiations' with OPSEU

With no end in sight to the ongoing strike involving the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) and members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), one side says they're ready to get back to the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

17h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

16h ago

2:36
Training amplified for EV fire training
Training amplified for EV fire training

Fire departments have ramped up training to help first responders handle incidents involving lithium ion batteries. David Zura explains and takes a look at the training.

17h ago

2:31
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails
Premier Ford refuses to concede to LCBO union's key demand on ready-to-drink cocktails

In his first media availability since the start of the LCBO strike, Premier Doug Ford urged the union representing LCBO workers to return to the bargaining table. But as Tina Yazdani reports, he's refusing to concede to their key demand.

18h ago

1:47
Canadian Olympian is encouraging you to get moving for mental health
Canadian Olympian is encouraging you to get moving for mental health

Olympic athletes know first-hand the power of physical activity to improve mental health.One former Canadian Olympian is now applying her 20 years of experience in Canada's national basketball program, to help people achieve their own wellness goals.

18h ago

More Videos