Weekend need-to-know: Ribfest and Festival of India hitting downtown

There are lots of events to keep you busy this July weekend including the annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest at Yonge-Dundas Square and the Festival of India.

Keep in mind there is a subway closures and some adjustments to the Barrie GO line this weekend.

Downtown Toronto RibFest

The annual Downtown Toronto Ribfest is happening this weekend at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Start indulging on Friday afternoon at 12 p.m. and the festival will last all weekend. It’s free entry for all those attending to get a taste of some award-winning barbeque.

Salsa on the Beach

Get ready to don your dancing shoes at Woodbine Beach this weekend for Salsa on the Beach. The event is part of the Beaches Jazz Festival and will feature the electrifying sounds of Salsa, Merengue, and Cumbia in an open-air dance floor.

There will also be treats from food trucks, vendors and a beer garden.

Admission is free and the event kicks off Friday evening at 7 p.m. The full lineup can be found on their website.

Festival of India

The 52nd annual Festival of India is taking place this Saturday and Sunday.

The festival features a vibrant parade down Yonge Street in which three 40-foot floats are pulled by thousands of attendees while singing, chanting, drumming, and dancing from Yonge and Dundas to the lake on Saturday at 11 a.m.

After the parade on Yonge, the festival will continue for the remainder of the weekend on Centre Island that includes a free vegetarian feast.

Although the festival itself is free, people still need to buy their own ferry tickets to get onto Centre Island.

Toronto Outdoor Art Fair

The Toronto Outdoor Art Fair will be celebrating its 63rd year of bringing together art lovers and artists at Nathan Phillips Square.

More than 165,000 people are expected to attend this year’s festival to enjoy art collecting and artist discovery, installations, guided tours, soulful kids programs, live painting, and site-specific dance.

More details can be found on their website.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 2 Closure

On Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, 2024, there will be no subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between Kipling and Keele stations due to planned station improvements and track work. Subway service will resume Monday, July 15, 2024 by 6 a.m.

Line 2 shuttle buses will operate.

GO Barrie Line adjustments

On Saturday July 13 until 4 p.m., Barrie train service will be adjusted due to construction the new Ontario Line. To facilitate this work, no Barrie trains can enter Union Station for a 16-hour and 8-hour period. A full list of service adjustments can be found on the GO website.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Other ongoing city closures