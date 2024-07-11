Wine Rack reporting ‘record sales’ amid LCBO strike

A Wine Rack store on the Danforth, Toronto, Ont., March 30, 2014.
By Meredith Bond

Posted July 11, 2024 2:54 pm.

Wine Rack says they saw a significant surge in traffic and demand over the weekend, hitting ‘record sales’ across Ontario amid the LCBO workers’ strike.

LCBO stores across the country shut their doors on July 5 after the union representing workers and management failed to reach an agreement.

Wine Rack, which sells wine, wine spritzers and cider from Ontario providers, says in response to this increased demand they have enlisted more hands-on deck support around the clock to replenish inventory at all 164 stores.

The company said they have also optimized their same-day delivery service and have promotions with their third-party delivery services, including SkipTheDishes, UberEats, and DoorDash.

Limited liquor stores are expected to reopen on July 19 with limited shopping hours if the strike is still ongoing.

There doesn’t appear to be an end in sight for the striking workers as Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday, including some saying they were “growing frustrated at the lack of bargaining.”

Meanwhile the LCBO issued a statement on Thursday, suggesting it is confused about OPSEU’s bargaining preferences regarding ready-to-drink beverages after OPSEU claimed that the strike is more about Premier Doug Ford’s plans to expand alcohol sales to convenience and grocery stores rather than wages.

Grocery stores, wine shops, bars, and restaurants have also experienced an irregular supply of alcohol due to OPSEU pickets. LCBO management said Wednesday that “our selection of inventory ebbs and flows as we continue to navigate products in and out of our warehouses.”

Top Stories

Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'
Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'

In response to many speaking out over the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the province says they have determined that while the buildings are unique, bespoke, purpose-built assets, they "have reached...

3h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

4h ago

Male seriously injured in Ajax stabbing
Male seriously injured in Ajax stabbing

Police say a male is in hospital with serious injuries following a daylight stabbing in Ajax. Officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the area of Burcher Road and Bayly Street East,...

31m ago

Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment
Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment

Two male youths have been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at a Parkdale apartment building earlier this week. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Ave. near...

3h ago

