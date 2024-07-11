With talks stalled, LCBO ‘ready for negotiations’ with OPSEU

With no end in sight to the ongoing strike involving the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) and members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), one side says they’re ready to get back to the bargaining table despite being confounded over the other’s demands.

The LCBO issued a statement on Thursday, suggesting it is confused about OPSEU’s bargaining preferences regarding ready-to-drink beverages after OPSEU claimed that the strike is more about Premier Doug Ford’s plans to expand alcohol sales to convenience and grocery stores rather than wages.

“On Thursday, July 4, the LCBO made a very fair offer that included wage increases, improved access to benefits, and provided additional job security for workers. Instead of responding to this offer or sitting down to talk about it, OPSEU held a press conference to announce it was going on strike over the issue of ready-to-drink beverages,” the LCBO’s statement reads.

“Two days ago, the president of OPSEU appeared to indicate that ready-to-drink beverages were no longer the union’s top issue, saying instead job security was its chief concern.”

The LCBO’s latest proposal includes wage increases of 2.5 per cent in the first two years of the deal and two per cent in the third year, as well as a special adjustment for certain warehouse positions.

The proposal would convert about 400 casual workers to permanent full-time, improve access to benefits for casual part-timers, expand shift ranges for retail permanent full-timers, and improve severance provisions.

The Crown corporation intended to open five distribution centres this week to help distribute booze to restaurants, bars, hotels, convention centres, and other licensees across the province. The LCBO confirmed that would not happen due to picketing at the locations, but it will offer online ordering for smaller orders.

Grocery stores already selling beer, wine able to sell ready-to-drink cocktails starting Aug. 1

At a press conference on Wednesday, Ford criticized OPSEU and urged officials to get a deal done, adding that the province will not budge on its expansion plan, acknowledging “that ship has sailed.”

“The quicker we get back to the table, the quicker we’re going to be able to move forward with those three issues, benefits, salaries and job security,” Ford said.

The LCBO, meanwhile, said officials are ready to talk about job security, wages and benefits.

“If OPSEU is now prepared to agree that ready-to-drink beverages are a matter of public policy and not something that should be discussed as part of bargaining, we strongly encourage them to respond to our July 4 offer,” the statement continues. “We are at the table, ready for active negotiations to restart today.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford carries a case of beer during a photo-op at Cool Beer Brewing Company in Toronto on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

OPSEU has claimed workers are on strike because they are fighting for the LCBO’s very future. Colleen MacLeod, chair of the union’s LCBO bargaining unit, said the union was “thrilled” to hear Ford wanted them back at the table with the LCBO.

“We’re willing to discuss it. We’ve always told them we’re willing to discuss it,” said MacLeod. “The biggest problem we’re having is that they have not discussed anything with us. They failed to give us any information; they failed to provide us with any data on how much money would be lost and how many jobs would be lost as a result of the modernization.”

During the strike, the union has stepped up its actions by picketing LCBO warehouses and distribution centres, significantly slowing down delivery trucks arriving to stock up.

With files from The Canadian Press

