New York’s first female fire commissioner says she’ll resign once a replacement is found

FILE - New York City Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, right, and New York Mayor Eric Adams, left, hold an NYFD badge after Kavanagh was sworn in during a ceremony at FDNY Engine 33/Ladder 9, Thursday, Oct 27, 2022 in New York. New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday appointed acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh to lead the department on a permanent basis, making her the first female commissioner in the 157-year history of the Fire Department of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2024 4:47 pm.

Last Updated July 13, 2024 5:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The first female commissioner of the Fire Department of New York said Saturday that she plans to step down because it’s time to “pass the torch” after two years in the job.

Laura Kavanagh didn’t say when she plans to resign, but she said in a statement that she plans to spend the next several months helping with the transition in leadership.

“While the decision I have made over the last month has been a hard one, I’m confident that it is time for me to pass the torch to the next leader of the finest Fire Department in the world,” she wrote.

Her appointment by Mayor Eric Adams in October 2022 was seen at the time as progress for the department, which was seeking to diversify its leadership. As commissioner, she oversees a department of 17,000, including firefighters and emergency medical workers.

Adams called her a “trailblazer” in a statement, crediting Kavanagh with making improvements to the FDNY’s technology infrastructure, increasing funding for members’ health and safety, and overhauling how the department recruits and retains a diverse workforce, including women.

“While we’ve made it clear that she could have kept this position for as long as she wanted, we respect her decision to take the next step in her career,” he said.

Kavanagh has never been a firefighter herself. Prior to joining the department in an administrative role in 2014, she served as a senior adviser to former Mayor Bill de Blasio, and a campaign staffer for de Blasio and former President Barack Obama. She was named first deputy commissioner in 2018, overseeing the department’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top Stories

Two people dead in Oshawa shooting
Two people dead in Oshawa shooting

Two people are dead and one person is in custody following a shooting in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police said they were called to a home in the area of Fernhill Boulevard and Rossland Road West on Saturday...

3h ago

'We are very concerned:' Police seek 3 suspects after Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge
'We are very concerned:' Police seek 3 suspects after Toronto man abducted in Woodbridge

Officers say Roberto Marchioni was leaving his place of business at 119 Westcreek Drive in Woodbridge early Friday when he was confronted.

1h ago

Toronto fans set to celebrate Diljit Dosanjh concert
Toronto fans set to celebrate Diljit Dosanjh concert

In a North American tour that has seen months of pulse-pounding Punjabi rhythms from the West Coast to the East, Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour makes its final curtain call tonight at Toronto’s...

4h ago

Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging
Weekend transit, traffic disruptions will make navigating city challenging

Whether you're driving or plan to take GO Transit or the TTC to get around the city this weekend, there are a number of closures and service changes that could prove challenging to navigate. Metrolinx...

10h ago

