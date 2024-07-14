Pre-alert lifted for northern Quebec town near Labrador forest fire

A SOPFEU patch from Quebec's forest fire protection agency is seen near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 14, 2024 2:10 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 2:42 pm.

Authorities in the northern Quebec town of Fermont have lifted an evacuation pre-alert as the risk from a forest fire on the other side of the provincial boundary with Newfoundland and Labrador has subsided.

Fermont officials say the risks have reduced considerably over the past 24 hours, with weather conditions, fire intensity, rains, humidity and wind direction all favouring the city of about 2,500 people about 940 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Fermont officials are asking residents to remain vigilant as the situation could change quickly.

Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency, known as SOPFEU, still considers the fire to be out of control as it’s being fought by specialized teams from both provinces.

On Friday night, thousands were forced from Labrador City, just 30 kilometres from the Quebec community.

Operations at ArcelorMittal’s mine will resume with staff on site and while Minerai de Fer Québec, a mining company based in the Lake Bloom area about 15 kilometres from Fermont, is currently checking to see when it can resume activities.

