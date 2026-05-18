Brampton’s Chinguacousy Park closed on Victoria Day due to ‘unsafe gatherings’ and fireworks

The entrance to Chinguacousy Park in Brampton. GOOGLE MAPS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 18, 2026 8:33 pm.

Last Updated May 18, 2026 8:48 pm.

Officials in Brampton have made the decision to close the city’s Chinguacousy Park on the last day of the long weekend.

In a social media post shared just before 8 p.m., Peel Regional Police said the park is closed on Victoria Day due to “large, unsafe gatherings and use of fireworks.”

“Effective immediately, park is closed,” police added. “All individuals in the park are to leave the area.”

Police are working to clear the park and say it will be closed until further notice.

Chinguacousy Park is a 40-acre recreation area that sits in the centre of the city, near Bramalea Road and Queen Street East. It is known for hosting a large fireworks display on national holidays like Canada Day.

In recent years, unruly crowds have taken over the park with some young people shooting fireworks towards each other and bystanders. In 2022, city officials approved a year-round ban on the sale, use and possession of fireworks.

Queen Street remains closed in both directions between Central Park Drive and Bramalea Road.

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