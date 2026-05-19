Ontarians will be able to drink later into the early morning hours during the FIFA World Cup.

The Ford government is expected to announce plans to extend last call until 4 a.m for the duration of the tournament, 680 NewsRadio has exclusively learned. Some LCBOs will also stay open later.

Normally, licensed establishments can serve alcohol only until 2 a.m., but the province will allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol until 4 a.m. between June 11 and July 19.

Bars and restaurants usually have to apply to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) for a Temporary Extension of Hours permit for such events; however, no application will be required for the World Cup, meaning any such licensed establishment can serve until 4 a.m. if it wants to.

The Ford government is billing the move as one that will help boost businesses and support hospitality workers.

“Allowing restaurants and bars to stay open later means that fans can fully experience the energy, excitement and atmosphere of the tournament while supporting jobs, strengthening local businesses and driving economic growth across Ontario,” says Attorney General Doug Downey.

What’s more, the LCBO is extending hours at 27 of its retail stores across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Ottawa for the duration of the World Cup.

Extended hours at select stores will be 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.