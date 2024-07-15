SIU investigating man’s fatal fall from Etobicoke balcony

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 43-year-old man in Etobicoke.

The SIU says that Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were dispatched to a building on Dundas Street West at around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities attended an apartment unit on the 14th floor. Officers spoke with a man through the door, but he refused to allow them entry.

A short time later fell from the balcony to the ground and was pronounced dead.

The SIU said three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information, including video or photos, should contact the lead investigator.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.