Newfoundland wildfires force temporary shutdown of iron ore mines

Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations. Smoke from a wildfire is shown in Labrador City, N.L. in a Friday, July 12, 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Janelle Nippard **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2024 11:51 am.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 11:56 am.

MONTREAL — Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.

Over the weekend, Montreal-based Champion Iron Ltd. and Toronto-based Iron Ore Co. of Canada said they were temporarily shutting down their mining operations in response to forest fires burning just north of the locations.

The Newfoundland government ordered residents of Labrador City to evacuate on Friday evening due to extreme fire activity.

Labrador City is located approximately 20 km from Bloom Lake, Québec, the site of Champion Iron’s iron ore mine.

The company said it is working with local and regional authorities and has mobilized its own fire brigade to mitigate the impact of forest fires on its infrastructure.

Iron Ore Company of Canada operates a mine, concentrator and pellet plant at Labrador City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CIA; TSX:LIF)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week
Ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages coming to licensed Ontario grocery stores this week

The province is speeding up its timeline and will allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes starting this week and...

49m ago

'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed
'I feel very alone and miserable:' People suffering from tinnitus say more support is needed

Grace Chow, 76, spent most of her life being very active. The Toronto resident was an avid bicyclist and passionate about playing ping pong with friends but six years ago, that all changed. “I just...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor
Rainfall warning in effect for Toronto with 'torrential downpours' likely, heat still a factor

A rainfall warning is now in place for Toronto and the surrounding GTA, with a risk of strong thunderstorms in areas. Environment Canada says rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible while...

updated

26m ago

Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers identified the victims of a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday as Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery.

5h ago

