EXTREME WEATHER CENTRE: Significant flooding across Toronto and the GTA

Analysts slash targets on Corus Entertainment amid uncertainty over its future

Corus Entertainment Inc. has been dealt a blow by several analysts who have ceased covering the company or downgraded it. The Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is shown on June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted July 16, 2024 11:26 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 12:12 pm.

TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. has been dealt a blow by several research analysts, who have either cut their targets for the company or stopped covering it altogether.

CIBC Capital Markets said it is dropping coverage of the television and radio station owner because of the “material uncertainty” surrounding its equity value.

It does not expect Corus to be able to generate enough cash to cover its more than $1 billion in outstanding debt, for which material amounts are due in 2027 and 2028.

“Top-line softness has pressured (free cash flow), and we do not expect Corus will be able to meet its debt covenants or repay its debt without relief/restructuring,” it said in a research note.

Meanwhile, Canaccord Genuity said it has revised downward its financial estimates for the company and lowered its 12-month stock price target to 10 cents per share from 25 cents.

On Monday, Corus reported a loss attributable to shareholders of $769.9 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $495.1 million a year earlier.

It said it expects to have slashed 25 per cent of its full-time workforce by the end of next month since the beginning of its 2023 fiscal year.

The television and radio broadcaster has attributed an advertising slump this year in part to lingering effects from the 2023 Hollywood strikes that delayed production of key programming, along with inflationary and competitive challenges.

Last month, the company was dealt a blow with the loss of rights to key brands like HGTV, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network and OWN, as of the end of this year.

That came as Rogers Communications Inc. signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for the Canadian rights to those popular lifestyle and entertainment brands starting Jan. 1.

“Following the announcement of the loss of the Warner Bros. Discovery content and under the new executive leadership, the Corus thesis is now very much about balance sheet management (and possible recapitalization) as well as cost restructuring,” said Canaccord analyst Aravinda Galappatthige in a note.

Co-chief executive John Gossling told analysts that on top of cost cuts related to jobs and programming that are being eliminated, Corus is also pursuing options for relief on “certain financial covenants or repayment terms” from its lenders.

“In addition to our cost reduction initiatives, we are moving at pace to finalize a revised financial plan as part of this process,” he said on the company’s earnings call.

“Corus’ future state needs to be a more sustainable business that will focus on core activities, unique brand positioning and areas where we can win.”

But on Monday, the National Bank of Canada decreased its stock price target for Corus to one cent from 25 cents.

“Based on our revised estimates … it’s hard for us to ascribe any remaining value for equity holders,” said analyst Adam Shine in a note.

Shares in the company were trading for 12 cents on Tuesday afternoon, down four cents or 22.6 per cent from its opening price.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CJR.B)

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning
Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning

Toronto and parts of the GTA are under a rainfall warning, with Environment Canada calling for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres in some areas on Tuesday. "The ground, already...

updated

13m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

4m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

4h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

4h ago

Top Stories

Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning
Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning

Toronto and parts of the GTA are under a rainfall warning, with Environment Canada calling for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres in some areas on Tuesday. "The ground, already...

updated

13m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

4m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

4h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis

A new Ipsos poll commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade revealed that a majority of GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis in the region, and many are considering relocating. Caryn Ceolin reports.

5h ago

2:31
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding

Heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of the GTA today, leading to flooding on major roadways and causing headaches for commuters.  Michelle Mackey explains.

24m ago

2:53
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends

Throwing shade on sunscreen. Afua Baah speaks with experts who are working overtime to debunk growing and concerning anti-sunscreen social media trends.

17h ago

2:47
After attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Canadian security is on heightened alert
After attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Canadian security is on heightened alert

Assassinations and political violence are rare in Canada, but a recent shift in the political culture has some concerned about the safety of MPs and party leaders.

15h ago

2:57
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff

Devastated parents are speaking out after a Toronto school with a high population of students with disabilities loses almost 50 per cent of its support staff. Tina Yazdani with the safety concerns, and the TCDSB's response.

17h ago

More Videos