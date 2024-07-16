GTHA iPhone users can now add PRESTO cards to their Apple wallets

The wait is finally over – Apple users in the GTHA can now add PRESTO cards to their phones, catching up to Android users who have been able to do so since November of 2023.

The feature will be available on both iPhones and Apple Watches.

Customers can add a new PRESTO card and add funds to it within the iPhone wallet app itself. If they already have a registered physical PRESTO card, it can be connected to an iPhone or Apple Watch via the PRESTO app.

An “express mode” feature will allows users to tap their phones or watches on transit without unlocking or waking the devices and they can still use it if the phone is in low power mode and needs recharging.

Funds can be added to the PRESTO card either directly in wallet or from the PRESTO app. Monthly passes can also be purchased in the PRESTO app and then added to the Apple wallet.

Earlier in May, Metrolinx teased that Presto cards would be coming to Apple devices soon, but no definite timeline was available.

The feature went live at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.