GTHA iPhone users can now add PRESTO cards to their Apple wallets

Presto on iPhone
Presto card seen in an Apple Wallet on an iPhone. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 16, 2024 10:53 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 10:57 am.

The wait is finally over – Apple users in the GTHA can now add PRESTO cards to their phones, catching up to Android users who have been able to do so since November of 2023.

The feature will be available on both iPhones and Apple Watches.

Customers can add a new PRESTO card and add funds to it within the iPhone wallet app itself. If they already have a registered physical PRESTO card, it can be connected to an iPhone or Apple Watch via the PRESTO app.

An “express mode” feature will allows users to tap their phones or watches on transit without unlocking or waking the devices and they can still use it if the phone is in low power mode and needs recharging.

Funds can be added to the PRESTO card either directly in wallet or from the PRESTO app. Monthly passes can also be purchased in the PRESTO app and then added to the Apple wallet.

Earlier in May, Metrolinx teased that Presto cards would be coming to Apple devices soon, but no definite timeline was available.

The feature went live at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning
Up to 125mm of rain possible for Toronto and parts of GTA under rainfall warning

Toronto and parts of the GTA are under a rainfall warning, with Environment Canada calling for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres in some areas on Tuesday. "The ground, already...

updated

14m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

4m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

4h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

4h ago

