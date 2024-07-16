Ontario seeing rise in Mpox cases: public health agency

Monkeypox
The primary symptom of Mpox is the appearance of small, firm, dome-shaped bumps on the skin. The virus is highly contagious and spreads through direct skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or by touching contaminated objects. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 16, 2024 5:14 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2024 5:57 am.

Ontario’s health agency is reporting a rise in Mpox infections after 67 cases were reported between January 1 and June 15.

Public Health Ontario says during all of last year, there were only 33 confirmed cases of the infectious disease.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says more than 95 per cent of recent cases in Ontario were among men, disproportionately affecting those who are gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men.

Toronto Public Health says two doses of the Mpox vaccine could reduce the risk of contraction by up to 83 per cent. 

The primary symptom of Mpox is the appearance of small, firm, dome-shaped bumps on the skin. The virus is highly contagious and spreads through direct skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or by touching contaminated objects.

Mpox is most commonly found in children’s faces, necks, armpits, arms, and hands. In adults, it may also appear in the genital area. In many cases, it resolves on its own without treatment, typically within 6 to 12 months.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

