Police arrest suspect in assault on child investigation

A 36-year-old Toronto woman has been charged after a young child was allegedly assaulted while walking last Wednesday.

Investigators say a man, woman and two children that appeared to be under the age of five were walking in the Bloor Street West and Brock Avenue area at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

For unknown reasons, police allege the woman started assaulting one of the children.

A passerby confronted the woman, who fled before police arrived.

Nicole Prince has since been arrested. She’s facing a single count of assault.