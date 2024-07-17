Toronto police have identified an 18-year-old man and woman who were arrested in connection with an alleged robbery at Cloverdale Mall earlier this week.

Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall in the Dundas Street West and The East Mall area just before 5 p.m. on Monday for reports of a robbery.

It’s alleged that four suspects arrived in a stolen vehicle. Three disguised with masks entered a jewellery store, and one suspect produced a hammer and began smashing glass display cases.

They took a quantity of jewellery and fled the area in the stolen vehicle, police said.

Responding officers located the stolen vehicle a short time later in the Eglinton Avenue West and The East Mall area. Police said a suspect began driving erratically until the car lost control and rolled onto its side.

Two suspects were taken into custody with the help of Police Dog Services. Toronto police officers also recovered some of the stolen jewellery and other evidentiary value related to the investigation.

On Wednesday, the two accused were identified as 18-year-old Mohammad Wahedi of Toronto and 18-year-old Chris Aimable of Mississauga. The man and woman face similar criminal offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon and disguise with intent.

Wahedi faces additional charges, including dangerous operation of conveyance and assault with the intent of resisting arrest. They were both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Toronto police said two suspects remain wanted, but no further description was provided.