Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route ‘Taylor Swift Way’ during Toronto concerts

A motion to rename the route to the Rogers Centre from Nathan Phillips Square ‘Taylor Swift Way’ during the pop superstar’s six-concert run in November has been submitted for Toronto city council‘s consideration.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie submitted the member motion that would see the honourary street signs along John Street and Queen Street for the whole month of November when the Eras Tour comes to the city.

If approved, an honourary sign to mark the concert venue as “1 Taylor Swift Way” would also be displayed.

The Toronto sign would also be lit in red on the concert dates, Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23, 2024.

At the end of the run, all the honourary signs would be donated to the Daily Bread Food Bank and auctioned off in support of the organization.

“After Taylor Swift makes sparks fly and the whole place shimmer at the Rogers Centre in a concert that Swifties will remember forever and always, fans will need to calm down and walk along the honorary ‘Taylor Swift Way’ to have their photos taken with the Toronto signs seven letters lit red in her honour,” said McKelvie in a press release, making several references to Taylor Swift song lyrics.

The motion will be considered by the mayor and councillors on July 25.

Are you ready for it?

To honour @taylorswift13, I’ve submitted a motion to next week’s Toronto Council meeting to designate the route from the Rogers Centre to Nathan Phillips Square as “Taylor Swift Way” for the month of November and light the Toronto sign red on the dates of… pic.twitter.com/Ze4weE8T2H — Jennifer McKelvie (@McKelvieTO) July 18, 2024

Swift will be the first artist ever to perform a six-show stint at the downtown Toronto stadium. It will also mark her first Canadian tour dates since 2018.

The singer began her Eras tour earlier last year, performing songs from her chart-topping career against the backdrop of an elaborate stage design for each album and is currently touring in Europe.

Tickets have been hard to score for the event with the cheapest tickets available on resell sites going for upwards of $3,500 each.