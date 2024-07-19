Maple Leafs hire Mark Leach as director of amateur scouting

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new man in charge of scouting.

The team announced it hired Mark Leach, 62, as the new director of amateur scouting on Thursday.

Leach replaces Wes Clark, who departed the Maple Leafs after six seasons and joined former Toronto General Manager Kyle Dubas with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Leach joins the Maple Leafs after spending 11 seasons with the Dallas Stars as part of the amateur scouting staff. During that time, the Stars largely built their current core through the draft by selecting Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Jake Oettinger, Jason Robertson, Thomas Harley, Wyatt Johnson, and Logan Stankoven in recent years.

The 62-year-old started his career as an amateur scout with the Detroit Red Wings in 1994. During his 20 seasons in Detroit, he helped put together rosters that would win four Stanley Cups.