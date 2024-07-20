Wildfires erupt in B.C. with more heat and thunderstorms on the way

The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.

More than 300 wildfires are burning in the province, and more than half of those are classified as out of control.

The fast-moving Shetland Creek fire burning near Spences Bridge is of the most concern, with evacuation orders and alerts popping up in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Spences Bridge, the Ashcroft First Nation and several Cook’s Ferry Indian Band reserves.

Heat warnings and thunderstorm watches cover a large section of south and eastern B.C., bringing strong winds, heavy rain, hail and also the lightning that has set off so many of the current fires burning.

The BC Wildfire Service says smoke conditions are also expected to increase, while fires from Alberta are expected to bring smoke into the northeastern corner of B.C.

The service says weeks of hot, record-breaking temperatures and dry conditions continue to contribute to an increase in fire behaviour and growth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press