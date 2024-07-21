U.S. President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 election, endorses V.P. Kamala Harris

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced he is withdrawing from the 2024 election amid growing pressure from Democrats to drop out of the race and is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

The announcements were made on Biden’s X account Sunday afternoon.

“It has been the greatest [honour] of my life to serve as your president,” a statement issued just after 1:45 p.m. ET said.

“While it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

Biden said he planned on addressing the nation later in the coming week to elaborate on his decision to pull out. He will remain in office until Jan. 20.

Minutes after issuing his statement, Biden said he endorsed Harris to be the Democratic Party’s nominee in the November election.

“It’s been the best decision I’ve made,” he said about naming Harris as his running mate in 2020.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

In the letter announcing his decision, Biden touted various accomplishments his administration has made since assuming office in January 2021, while also thanking Harris, his supporters and the country.

“I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do when we do it together,” he wrote.

“We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

The announcement came as there have been growing calls within, and supporters of, the Democratic party for him to step out of the race. The sentiment appears to have been echoed in polls conducted among Americans.

Dozens of Democrat members of Congress have urged Biden to withdraw since a critical debate on CNN at the end of June. The 81-year-old president trailed off, often gave nonsensical answers and failed to call out the former president Donald Trump’s many falsehoods.

Chuck Schumer, a senator from New York and the senate majority leader, called Biden “a true patriot and a great American” in a statement on X Sunday afternoon.

“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he’s a truly amazing human being,” he wrote.

“His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.”

The announcement is the latest jolt to a campaign for the White House that both political parties see as the most consequential election in generations, coming just days after the attempted assassination of Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, in part, that Biden “was not fit to run for president, and is certainly not fit to serve and never was.”

A party’s presumptive presidential nominee has never stepped out of the race so close to the election. The closest parallel would be President Lyndon Johnson who, besieged by the Vietnam War, announced in March 1968 that he would not seek another term.

Biden won the vast majority of delegates and every nominating contest but one, which would have made his nomination a formality. Now that he has dropped out, those delegates will be free to support another candidate. It’s not immediately clear if anyone else intends to challenge the Democratic Party nomination.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to be held between Aug. 19 and 22 in Chicago, but the party had announced that it would hold a virtual roll call to formally nominate Biden before in-person proceedings begin.

With files from The Associated Press

