LCBO stores to reopen across Ontario today

LCBO
Ontario LCBO workers picket in front of an LCBO store in the Leaside neighbourhood of Toronto on July 11, 2024, as OPSEU union members continue with day seven of their strike. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 23, 2024 5:21 am.

Hundreds of Ontario liquor stores will reopen today following a strike that closed them earlier this month.

About 10,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers returned Monday to prepare for the opening of nearly 700 stores after they walked off the job on July 5.

Starting today, LCBO customers can resume in-store shopping and may continue shopping online. There will no longer be product limits on online orders, but there will be a minimum online order of $50 with a flat delivery fee on all online orders. The LCBO said online orders may take up to three weeks to receive.

As of July 30, delivery to the store and same-day pickup will be available as an option. The LCBO said customer orders placed during the strike are being fulfilled, and orders placed after July 17 may take up to three weeks to arrive. 

Customers can cancel an online order by emailing the LCBO at onlineorders@lcbo.com.

“We thank our customers for their understanding and patience as we make the necessary adjustments to return to the service levels our customers expect from us.”

Smaller bars and restaurants began to see dwindled alcohol supplies as the strike stretched on for two weeks.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents LCBO workers, had said the labour dispute was largely about Premier Doug Ford’s plan to allow convenience and grocery stores to sell ready-to-drink cocktails. They said expanded sales of the beverages would threaten their jobs.

The LCBO published details of the agreement on Friday. The agreement includes an eight per cent wage increase over three years, the conversion of about 1,000 casual employees to permanent part-time positions, and no store closures.

