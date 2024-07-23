Three people from Laval, Que., killed in small plane crash in northeastern Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN — Three people killed Friday when a small plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio have been identified as Quebec residents.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the 54-year-old pilot Jawdat Khawam and his two passengers Martine Arseneault, 45, and Daphne Khawam, 8, were all from Laval, Que.

The twin-engine Beechcraft 60 went down near the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport at about 6:45 p.m. Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.

The Western Reserve Port Authority says the plane had come from Plattsburgh, N.Y., but officials didn’t immediately know where it was headed.

The port authority says it appeared the plane’s left engine had failed, and it missed the approach to land and circled back to approach again but went out of control and crashed near the north end of the runway.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press