Court decision halts enforcement of Ottawa’s kosher slaughter rules

Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. A Federal Court decision has put a pause on enforcement of Canadian Food Inspection Agency guidelines for the ritual slaughter of animals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2024 6:19 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 6:26 pm.

OTTAWA — A Federal Court decision has put a pause on enforcement of Canadian Food Inspection Agency guidelines for the ritual slaughter of animals.

The decision says there are serious issues with whether the guidelines are unreasonable and if they encroach on Charter rights to equality and freedom of religion.

A group of agencies that certify kosher meat took the government to court earlier this month to ask for an injunction.

The guidelines were posted in 2021 and outline how abattoirs must determine if an animal is unconscious and can no longer feel pain.

The group argued achieving the criteria is seriously slowing down production to the point abattoirs no longer want to provide the service, and has reduced access to kosher meat in Canada.

The decision says the government can’t enforce use of the three indicators of animal unconsciousness under the guidelines until the court makes a final decision on the merit of the court application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

