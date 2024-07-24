FAA agrees with air traffic controllers’ union to give tower workers more rest between shifts

FILE - Air traffic controllers watch for traffic from the control tower at the Tucson International Airport, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in Tucson, Ariz. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, July 24, 2024, that it reached an agreement the union that allow air traffic controllers to get more rest between shifts. (Ron Medvescek/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2024 12:00 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 12:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it will increase minimum rest time between shifts for air traffic controllers after highly publicized close calls between planes that were following orders from controllers.

The FAA and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the union representing the workers, agreed to a number of changes that will apply as schedules are negotiated for next year.

“The science is clear that controller fatigue is a public safety issue, and it must be addressed,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said. He promised more measures to address tired controllers.

Rich Santa, president of the controllers’ union, said the group has been raising concern about fatigue for years. He said the agreement “will begin to  provide relief to this understaffed workforce.”

A report by experts to the FAA recommended 10 to 12 hours of rest before all shifts as one way to reduce the risk that tired controllers might make mistakes. The panel also said additional time off might be needed before midnight shifts, which don’t allow workers to follow normal sleep patterns.

The agreement between the FAA and the union will give controllers 10 hours off between shifts and 12 hours off before and after a midnight shift. They also agreed to limit consecutive overtime assignments.

The FAA has limited the number of flights in New York and Florida because of a shortage of air traffic controllers. Whitaker said the FAA will hire 1,800 controllers this year and is expanding its ability to hire and train controllers.

Controllers have been in the center of some close calls. The National Transportation Safety Board said in January that a controller made faulty assumptions that led him to clear a FedEx plane to land in Austin, Texas, while a Southwest Airlines jet was taking off from the same runway. Fatigue was not cited as a factor.

In other cases, controllers have stepped in to stop runway conflicts that could have been disastrous, including when an American Airlines jet mistakenly crossed an active runway at JFK Airport in New York.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

39m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

12m ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA
Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA

A Toronto man has been arrested following an investigation into human trafficking that took place between 2019 and 2020 throughout the Greater Toronto and Southwestern Ontario areas. The investigation...

10m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

39m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

12m ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA
Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA

A Toronto man has been arrested following an investigation into human trafficking that took place between 2019 and 2020 throughout the Greater Toronto and Southwestern Ontario areas. The investigation...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:39
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Fight the ticket, not the officer. Afua Baah has details on Toronto's police chief speaking out amid a spike in violence against parking enforcement officers.

17h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

18h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

19h ago

More Videos