Rogers Communications’ Q2 profit up amid lower restructuring costs from Shaw merger

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2024 7:27 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 7:42 am.

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. reported its second-quarter profit rose to $394 million from $109 million a year ago, in part due to lower restructuring and acquisition costs related to its purchase of Shaw Communications last year.

The company says the profit amounted to 73 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, up from 20 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $5.09 billion, up from $5.05 billion a year earlier, helped by growth in its wireless and media businesses.

Rogers says wireless revenue totalled $2.47 billion in the quarter, up from $2.42 billion a year earlier, while media revenue rose to $736 million from $686 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $1.16 per diluted share in its latest quarter, an increase from its adjusted profit of $1.02 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

President and chief executive Tony Staffieri says Rogers’ strong results for the quarter come amid the backdrop of a growing market and healthy competition in the telecommunications sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

Two people are dead, and two others are seriously injured in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough overnight. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere...

updated

27m ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

10h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction
Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to give an update on construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Chow will hold a news conference this morning alongside Ontario's transportation minister. The pair is...

2h ago

Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut. Forecasters say slowing inflation and a weak economy justify a second consecutive...

4h ago

Top Stories

Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting
Two dead, 2 others injured in overnight Scarborough shooting

Two people are dead, and two others are seriously injured in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough overnight. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a plaza in the Ellesmere...

updated

27m ago

Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating
Male allegedly armed with a knife shot by police in Cabbagetown, SIU investigating

A male is being taken to hospital after being shot by a police officer in Cabbagetown. Police were called to Carlton and Parliament Street just after 7 p.m. to a man armed with a knife. An officer...

10h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction
Mayor Olivia Chow to update Gardiner Expressway construction

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is set to give an update on construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Chow will hold a news conference this morning alongside Ontario's transportation minister. The pair is...

2h ago

Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today
Bank of Canada expected to deliver second consecutive rate cut today

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as economists widely expect a rate cut. Forecasters say slowing inflation and a weak economy justify a second consecutive...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

8h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

14h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

14h ago

1:39
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum

Kamala Harris has momentum and money on her side. Karin Caifa with how Republicans are taking aim at the new Democratic Presidential candidate.

15h ago

More Videos