B.C. lets wineries import grapes for 2024 vintages after ‘devastating’ winter losses

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2024 3:58 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 4:12 pm.

PENTICTON — The B.C. government says wineries can import grapes and juice to make their 2024 vintages after “devastating” losses this winter.

The province says allowing winemakers to import grapes from outside B.C. is a “temporary measure” to prop-up hundreds of wineries and thousands of jobs after freezing weather wiped out this year’s harvest.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says financially supporting the wineries will “protect jobs and maintain the cultural and economic vitality” of the industry.

The province says wineries indicated January’s “deep freeze” in the Okanagan that sent temperatures down to -20 C for several days had resulted in 90 per cent loss of grape production and damaged an estimated 15 per cent of vines.

The B.C. government says the support measures will run from April 2025 until March 2026.

Wine Growers British Columbia says wine made with imported ingredients will not be marketed or labelled as B.C. products.

President Miles Prodan says the grape losses had “threatened the viability” of the industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

49m ago

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

16m ago

Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax
Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments. Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC...

2h ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist, 24, dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run
Route to Rogers Centre to be renamed 'Taylor Swift Way' during concert run

City council has approved the renaming of the route from Nathan Phillips Square to Rogers Centre to "Taylor Swift Way" for her six-concert run in November. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie introduced...

49m ago

Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure
Toronto Zoo's 2-year-old Masai giraffe dies during castration procedure

The Toronto Zoo announced Thursday that a two-year-old Masai giraffe named Matu has died during a surgical operation. "While under general anesthesia during a castration procedure this morning he stopped...

16m ago

Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax
Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments. Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.

4h ago

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

4h ago

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.
2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.
More Videos