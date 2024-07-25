TransLink warns of huge public transport cuts unless ‘$600m funding gap’ is addressed

A sky train is pictured in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, March 14, 2015. Regional transport provider TransLink is warning of massive service cuts unless what it calls a $600-million funding gap is addressed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 2:26 pm.

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — Metro Vancouver’s transportation provider TransLink is warning of massive service cuts unless a $600-million funding gap is addressed.

It says overall transit reductions of up to 50 per cent would be required starting in 2026, eliminating about 145 bus routes and “significantly reducing” SkyTrain, SeaBus and HandyDART services.

TransLink says in a report to the Mayor’s Council on Regional Transportation that the West Coast Express train service between Vancouver and Mission could also be eliminated.

The report was tabled at Thursday’s meeting of regional mayors.

Council chair Brad West, mayor of Port Coquitlam, told the meeting that the consequences outlined in the report “are hard to imagine.”

He says the report paints a picture of what services could look like if the next provincial government isn’t prepared to work with the council to address the funding gap.

“It’s incredibly important that we’re very upfront with the public about the reality that TransLink is in,” he said.

He said in a statement that the forecast cuts would be “catastrophic and unacceptable.”

The report says the level of service cuts it describes would mean more than half a million people would no longer be within walking distance of transit.

It blames the funding gap on falling fuel tax revenue, fare increases being held below inflation and inflationary pressures on its expenses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville
Female cyclist dead after being hit by dump truck in Yorkville

A female cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road...

1h ago

Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting
Police identify man, woman fatally shot in Scarborough quadruple shooting

Toronto police have released the identities of two people shot and killed in a quadruple shooting at a plaza in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to the plaza in the Ellesmere Road and Brimley...

26m ago

Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax
Dentist charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patient during appointments in Ajax

Durham police have charged an Ajax dentist for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during her appointments. Investigators say they were informed of the incident that took place on July 13 at KC...

1h ago

4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking
4 men facing almost 70 combined charges in North York carjacking

Four men are facing almost 70 combined charges and police are searching for a fifth person in connection with an armed carjacking in North York earlier this month. Police say just before 4 a.m. on...

1h ago

