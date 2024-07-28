Canada keeps Olympic hopes alive with dramatic win over France

Canada’s women’s soccer team kept its Olympic hopes alive after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against France on Sunday.

Vanessa Gilles scored the winning goal in injury time, when she pounced on a rebound before her left-footed strike went off the post and in to keep Canada’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the tournament alive.

It was a must-win scenario for Les Rouges, who suffered a six-point deduction from FIFA for the “dronegate” incident.

Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 in the Group A opener last Thursday but was later docked six points by FIFA as a result of a Canada Soccer drone spying scandal.

A member of the team’s coaching staff was caught using a drone to record New Zealand’s practices before the start of the tournament. The Canadian Olympic Committee has said it is considering an appeal.

As it currently stands, the maximum point total for Canada in the group stage would be three points, provided the reigning champions beat Colombia on Wednesday in Nice.

After determination, resilience and confidence, Canada’s shot at back-to-back gold medals is still in reach.

FINAL SCORE: CANADA 2, FRANCE 1

• FT’: Canada has done it! It’s a 2-1 win for Les Rouges.

• 90 + 11′: GOAL CANADA. Vanessa Gilles scores a huge goal for Canada to salvage its tournament.

• 90 + 9′: Sheridan makes a huge save to preserve Canada’s scoreline. What a clutch moment from the previous NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year.

But will it be enough to keep Canada’s medal chances alive? There’s not much time left, and Canada needs any second it can get.

• 90 + 5′: The first five minutes of second-half added time has been a physical affair. Surely both sides know how important these final moments are, as right now it’s make-or-break for Canada. Its medal hopes are on the line.

Viens gets a shot off, but it goes just wide on the right. It’s the right energy and pressure from Canada, but nothing has come from it.

• 90′: The second official has indicated 13 minutes of second-half added time. Lots of time left for Canada’s fresh legs to make an impact.

As mentioned earlier, Rose has been a bright point for Canada. Her strength, hustle and technical prowess has been the reason the scoreline stayed what it was. The 21-year-old certainly has a bright future.

In the final moments, Julia Grosso replaces Awujo as a last-ditch effort.

• 85′: Another chance for Canada. After hustle and grit, Beckie’s ball goes wide. It’s end-to-end in France, and it feels as though a goal is on the horizon.

• 80′: Chance for Canada. Huitema’s ball doesn’t break through France’s backline, but there was a late offside call. Tough to say if it would have counted if it went in the net.

As the final 10 minutes begin, emotions are heightened on the pitch, with players from both teams shouting commands at each other.

• 77′: Toletti’s late challenge on Awujo gives France its first yellow card of the game.

• 75′: Canada must have a massive final 15 minutes, as its Olympics journey depends on this result. More sharpness and aggression in the French box could do the trick.

France’s Bacha takes down Beckie on the right flank, but Leon’s set piece delivery sails right into the hands of Picaud.

• 72′: Renard goes down again, looking quite uncomfortable. Maelle Lakrar replaces the skipper.

• 68′: Fresh legs for Canada. While Renard is getting taped up, Veteran Janine Beckie and Evelyne Viens replace Carle and Quinn.

• 66′: Another possible injury for Les Bleues? After taking down Canada’s Leon, Renard is undergoing medical treatment.

• 62′: Goalkeeping change for France. After an accidental cleat to the head by her own defender, Peyraud-Magnin is taken off in a stretcher. Picaud takes her place between the sticks.

Additionally, Karchaoui enters the fray for France in place of Cascarino.

• 57′: Goal for Canada. Skipper Fleming pounces on a loose ball after it slips through the keeper’s hands. It’s an important goal for Canada in its quest to make the knockouts.

• 54′: Close call. After some pinball in France’s box, Awujo’s rocket lands right in the arms of the keeper. Right before, Lawrence missed an opportunity with space. Overall, Canada is getting more chances in the second half, but as usual, finishing is the problem.

Reminder: due to Australia’s 6-5 victory over Zambia today, a draw against France does not help Canada. This is a must-win situation for Les Rouges.

• 51′: France’s Geyoro uses her quick feet to slither in the box, but Buchanan is there to block the shot.

• 46′: As the second half begins, Leon replaces Prince on the frontline.

• HT: In the first half, France dominated possession with 73.3 per cent, while Canada only held 26.7 per cent.

Les Bleues recorded five shots with two on target, while Les Rouges had three shot attempts.

• HT: The hosts lead 1-0 at the break, with Katoto’s crafty shot being the deciding factor.

It’s back to the drawing board for Spence, who must figure out how to break through France’s defense.

• 45 + 2′: Canada’s Lawrence picks up a yellow card for aggressive play. She joins fellow defender Buchanan in the books, who recorded her yellow in the match against New Zealand.

• 45′: The second official has indicated three minutes of first-half added time.

• 43′: Goal for France. The hosts strike first after a flurry of passes in the box. Katoto’s keen eye helps her sail the ball into the bottom left corner. Brilliant goal.

It’s not a situation Canada wanted with halftime approaching.

• 38′: As less than ten minutes remain in the opening half, Spence’s side has done well to regain possession. However, what Canada does with the possession is important. Les Rouges is still struggling to keep the ball in France’s half.

• 33′: Canada’s player of the half so far is defender Jade Rose. The 21-year-old is holding down the Canadian backline while using her hustle to win the ball back.

• 30′: After Huitema is taken down just outside the box, Fleming’s set piece delivery hits France’s wall and ricochets wide. It’s a good chance for Canada, but still far from a goal opportunity.

Notably, when Canada attacks it has approximately five players push up the pitch. On the other hand, the French approach sees seven attackers. This is something Spence could address at halftime.

• 25′: The Great White North’s offensive spark is missing. While Canada is doing its best to hold France from the backline, Spence’s squad must find a way to generate attack — or else Canada risks bowing out of the group stage.

In the stands, France fans sing “Les Les Bleues” loud and clear.

• 20′: Chance for Canada. Prince blasts up the pitch on the break, but is in an awkward position and can’t slide the ball past the French keeper.

• 15′: Canada is playing with fire. France captain Wendie Renard’s header nearly converts to a tap-in goal for the hosts. Les Rouges seems to have lost its solid start and is now looking nervous and hesitant, quickly clearing the ball instead of holding it and pushing it forward.

• 10′: The energetic home crowd is certainly playing to France’s advantage. Every time the French touch the ball, cheers and claps erupt from the stands. In the last few minutes, the ball has predominantly been in Canada’s half. Spence’s side must be more patient in possession.

• 5′: It’s been a promising start for Canada, with Prince showing her pace up the flank in the opening seconds.

Canada’s key to the game will be pressuring France’s press with numbers. However, there’s no room for mistakes. Les Bleues show speed and hunger on possession, and will pounce on any loose balls.

• 1′: After the national anthems and captain’s coin toss, we’re underway at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne.

• Head-to-head: In the 11 times these teams have met, France won seven, Canada won twice, and there’s been two draws.

• Pre-game: Kickoff is 10 minutes away. Will Canada come out strong after FIFA’s bombshell sanctions, or will France take advantage of Les Rouges‘ disjointed state?

-With files from the Canadian Press