Trans Mountain Corp. to have new CEO as Farrell moves to board chair role

CALGARY — Trans Mountain Corp. says CEO Dawn Farrell will become chair of the company’s board Sept. 1.

The Crown corporation, which operates Canada’s only crude oil pipeline system from Alberta to the West Coast, says current board chair Bill Downe is retiring after six years in the role.

Trans Mountain says it is undertaking a CEO succession plan to replace Farrell, who has served as CEO since 2022.

The company says its board of directors unanimously approved Farrell’s transition to board chair in recognition of her successful track record at Trans Mountain.

During Farrell’s tenure, Trans Mountain Corp. completed its long-awaited, $34-billion pipeline expansion.

The expansion increased the Trans Mountain system’s shipping capacity from 300,000 barrels of oil per day to 890,000 barrels per day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press