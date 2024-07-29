Trans Mountain Corp. to have new CEO as Farrell moves to board chair role

Crude oil tankers SFL Sabine, back left, and Tarbet Spirit are seen docked at the Trans Mountain Westridge Marine Terminal, where crude oil from the expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline is loaded onto tankers, in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, June 10, 2024. Trans Mountain Corp. says CEO Dawn Farrell will become chair of the company's board Sept. 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 29, 2024 5:51 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 6:26 pm.

CALGARY — Trans Mountain Corp. says CEO Dawn Farrell will become chair of the company’s board Sept. 1.

The Crown corporation, which operates Canada’s only crude oil pipeline system from Alberta to the West Coast, says current board chair Bill Downe is retiring after six years in the role.

Trans Mountain says it is undertaking a CEO succession plan to replace Farrell, who has served as CEO since 2022.

The company says its board of directors unanimously approved Farrell’s transition to board chair in recognition of her successful track record at Trans Mountain.

During Farrell’s tenure, Trans Mountain Corp. completed its long-awaited, $34-billion pipeline expansion.

The expansion increased the Trans Mountain system’s shipping capacity from 300,000 barrels of oil per day to 890,000 barrels per day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

breaking

4h ago

1 man injured in Mississauga shooting
1 man injured in Mississauga shooting

One man has been injured in a shooting in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a trauma centre in...

1h ago

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

2h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

42m ago

Top Stories

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

breaking

4h ago

1 man injured in Mississauga shooting
1 man injured in Mississauga shooting

One man has been injured in a shooting in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a trauma centre in...

1h ago

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

2h ago

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket
Woman Reaches out to Speakers Corner after getting a mostly blank parking ticket

A Barrie woman’s recent trip to Toronto ended with her finding a nearly blank parking ticket on her windshield. She and the city are now investigating to see if she has to pay it. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.

9h ago

1:23
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up
36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival wraps up

CityNews visited the Beaches International Jazz Festival as the popular events wrapped up for 2024.

21h ago

2:43
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy
Traffic troubles squeezing leisure and economy

Over half of Torontonians said they're thinking of leaving the city over congestion, while the Toronto Region Board of Trade warns small businesses are feeling the pinch as locals decide to stay in and avoid traffic. David Zura explains. 

21h ago

2:02
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse

Lindsay Dunn speaks to players and fans about the team trading longtime Blue Jay Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox.

22h ago

More Videos