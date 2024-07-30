A funeral prayer is planned today for a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the Credit River in Mississauga a day after he was reported missing.

The Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association says the prayers will be held at a local mosque at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Three-year-old Zaid Abdullah’s body was found on the night of July 26 at Erindale Park on Dundas near Mississauga Road. Peel Regional Police officers noted nothing to indicate foul play was involved.

Investigators have asked members of the public to respect the family’s privacy and are describing the boy’s death as a tragedy.

The boy’s mother, Eslam Adam, told CityNews the family recently arrived in Canada and are new to Mississauga. Adam, pregnant with her second child, said the family was at the playground when Zaid suddenly disappeared.

In Ontario, an Amber Alert can be requested of the OPP if the following guidelines are met: Officers believe the child has been abducted, the child is in imminent danger (risk of bodily harm or death) if broadcasting the alert will help find the child and if there are one or more descriptions (of the child, one if there’s a suspected abductor and/or the vehicle).

With files from Nick Westoll of CityNews