Heavy rain and t-storms expected in Toronto on Tuesday renew flooding concerns

Heavy downpours are expected Tuesday alongside a thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 30, 2024 5:39 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2024 5:46 am.

A low-pressure system in southern Ontario is expected to bring heavy rain to Toronto, once again elevating flooding concerns on some of the highest-risk roadways.

Potentially strong thunderstorms are forecasted to begin in Toronto around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with moderate to heavy rain falling from noon through much of the afternoon. Timing-wise, it could significantly impact the evening commute, with the thunderstorm risk continuing for much of the night.

Toronto could see 5 to 10 mm of rain accumulate through the afternoon and an additional 2 to 4 mm in the evening. The heavy rain will likely prompt weather and potentially flood warnings in Toronto and across much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Other GTA cities, like Mississauga and Brampton, could see slightly more rainfall accumulation in the evening hours.

Toronto likely to break July rainfall record

With August right around the corner, Toronto is sure to record its rainiest month.

According to the Weather Network, less than 6 mm of rainfall is needed at Toronto Pearson International Airport to bring the monthly total higher than October 1954, when 213.8 mm of precipitation fell due to remnants of Hurricane Hazel.

Raini in Toronto
Pouring rain on Bloor Street in Toronto on July 16, 2024. Andrew Osmond | CityNews

With upwards of 20 to 25 mm of rain possible in Toronto on Tuesday, roadways such as Lakeshore Boulevard and the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) are at the highest risk of flooding, as they have been on multiple occasions this month.

More recently, lanes on both the DVP and Lakeshore Boulevard were flooded on July 24 but were passable again shortly after once water levels subsided. It came after Toronto was hit with nearly 100 mm of rain and widespread flooding on July 16.

Cars were stranded for hours on the DVP, commuters waded through inundated transit stations, and residents pumped out flooded basements.

Top Stories

Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood
Semi-truck smashes into parked cars on residential neighbourhood

One residential street in mid-town Toronto was the scene of a freak accident earlier this month, with a driverless semi-truck smashing into a number of parked vehicles. The crash happened on July 9...

11h ago

Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

York Regional Police have laid charges after a Markham woman's suspected kidnapping. Ying Zhang, 57, (pictured below) was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case...

13h ago

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

10h ago

1 teen injured in Mississauga shooting
1 teen injured in Mississauga shooting

A teenage boy has been injured in a shooting in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a trauma centre...

9h ago

