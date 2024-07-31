Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash in Clarington

A 34-year-old motorcyclist is dead after going off the roadway and ending up in a ditch in Clarington, police say.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the single-vehicle crash scene on Regional Highway 2 near Solina Road around noon on Tuesday, July 30.

Police say the Oshawa man was riding his motorcycle westbound in the curb lane of the regional highway when he crashed while trying to travel along a curve in the road.

Air Ornge was initially called to transport the man to a trauma centre in Toronto, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash and are seeking any cellphone, dash cam, or surveillance footage of the incident.