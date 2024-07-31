Man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas, suspect arrested

Police at Yonge-Dundas Square
Toronto police cruisers on scene of a stabbing on July 31, 2024. CITYNEWS/Meredith Bond

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 31, 2024 5:53 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 6:09 pm.

A man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto police were called to the area of Yonge and Dundas streets shortly before 4:45 p.m. for reports that a male had been stabbed.

They found a 20-year-old man with stab wounds and he was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested.

It is unclear if the two knew each other. No further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident are available at this time.

