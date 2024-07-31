WSP Global on the hunt for big companies as acquisitions climb the to-do list

MONTREAL — The head of WSP Global Inc. says it’s eyeing larger acquisitions once again after a period of consolidation and smaller purchases.

Following a spate of takeovers, CEO Alexandre L’Heureux says the engineering company worked to scrap digital barriers between offices scattered across some 60 countries.

He says three-quarters of the firm now operates on a single software platform, reducing inefficiencies that emerged as 15 companies came under the WSP umbrella over the past two-and-a-half years.

The buying streak included four consulting firms bolted onto the firm in 2024, adding more than 800 employees for a total headcount of 69,300.

But the latest acquisitions were small compared with some earlier tie-ups, leaving the Montreal-based company ready for bigger fare amid a 22 per cent year-over-year boost in profit last quarter.

L’Heureux sees the opportunities for growth in continental Europe, Australia and the United States — where he says the outcome of a presidential election later this year will have little bearing on WSP’s prospects.

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal
FIFA dismisses Canada soccer's appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women's soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics. FIFA docked...

14m ago

Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police
Over 30 per cent decrease in hate crime calls in July, but up 55 per cent on the year: Toronto police

Toronto police say hate crime calls have decreased by over 30 per cent in the month of July. However, over the last year, occurrences are up 55 per cent when compared with the year before, according...

20m ago

Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA
Father and son arrested for alleged terrorist activities in GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will provide additional details on an investigation surrounding a father and son who were recently arrested for alleged terrorist activities. The RCMP Central...

3h ago

Humidex values near 40 expected as Toronto, GTA under heat warning
Humidex values near 40 expected as Toronto, GTA under heat warning

It's expected to be a sizzling end to July and the start of August in Toronto and the GTA, as the humidex is expected to soar to near 40 over the next couple of days. Environment Canada issued a heat...

33m ago

