Potential ‘torrential downpours’ and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada says heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in Friday morning and last until the evening.

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA, with the potential for “torrential downpours” that could bring around 30-60 millimetres of rain to the region. Higher rainfall amounts are possible in some areas.

“Slow moving thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall today. Rainfall warnings may be issued,” the national weather agency says.

The special weather statement covers a large area – all of southwestern, southern and eastern Ontario and north to cottage country.

Environment Canada warns the heavy rain can result in flash floods, water pooling on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The expected drenching comes after July broke the record for the wettest month ever recorded at Toronto Pearson Airport.

The latest special weather statement comes on the heels of a heat warning, which was issued on Wednesday and lifted on Thursday night.

However, the humidity is not moving out anytime soon and could last until Sunday.

“It will take awhile to totally flush out the humidity this weekend,” 680 NewsRadio meteorologist Jill Taylor says.

Although the high for Friday is 27 C it will feel like 36 C when the humidity is factored in.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue on Saturday. Taylor says there is a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms after 5 p.m. A high of 30 C is in store but Taylor says it will be less humid.

Late-evening showers are also possible on Sunday, as the humidex soars to near 35.

The region will finally get a break from the humidity on Monday, which is the Civic Holiday, as more refreshing air moves in with a comfortable high of 26 C but a few morning showers are possible.

Taylor also says a smoky haze from the wildfire smoke in Western Canada could cover Toronto and the GTA throughout the long weekend.