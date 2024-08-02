Unclaimed $2.5M lottery ticket sold in Toronto to expire this month

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says a $2.5 million lottery ticket sold in Toronto has remained unclaimed for nearly a year.

The OLG noted that it will expire if it is not claimed by Aug. 16, 2024. The winning selection for this Lotto 6/49 prize was 2-3-6-7-17-27.

The OLG reminded players that they must match all six numbers to win the jackpot prize and have one year from the draw date to claim their winnings.

“Our prize claim verification ensures that prize ownership and eligibility is confirmed before a prize is paid,” the OLG said in a press release. “If you believe you bought the winning ticket or perhaps lost it, please be prepared to provide specific details, including where and when your ticket was purchased when calling OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.”

Lottery players can scan their tickets using the OLG mobile app, check winning numbers online, visit a lottery retailer or call the OLG line at 1-866-891-8946.