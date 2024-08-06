Canadian Olympic Committee revokes accreditation from Andre De Grasse’s coach

Andre DeGrasse
Andre De Grasse (CAN) together with coach Rana Reider (USA) during testing ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics on the track of the "Guidobaldi" athletics stadium in Rieti on July 13-14, 2024.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2024 6:01 am.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 6:12 am.

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) announced Tuesday morning that it has revoked the accreditation of Rana Reider, Andre De Grasse’s personal coach, at the Paris Olympics.

The organization says Reider was on probation with the U.S. Center for SafeSport until May of this year, and the decision to accredit him was based on the understanding that he had no other suspensions or sanctions against him.

“Rana Reider was accredited as a personal coach, with access only to the athletics warm-up area and training venues. The decision to provide him with that access was based on the understanding that his probation with the US Center for Safe Sport ended in May, that he had no other suspensions or sanctions, and otherwise met our eligibility requirements. On Sunday, August 4, we learned of new information about the appropriateness of Mr. Reider remaining accredited by Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Games. In discussion with Athletics Canada, it was agreed that Mr. Reider’s accreditation be revoked,” the Committee said in a statement.

U.K. media outlets have reported the decision is tied to safeguarding concerns and allegations of sexual and emotional abuse, and court documents filed in Broward County, Florida, show three women filing suit against Reider there.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and Reider has not been charged with a crime.

