Canada’s De Grasse eliminated in Olympic 200-metre semis, says he’s injured

Andre De Grasse, of Canada, left, competes in the men's 200-metre semifinals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France, on Aug. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 7, 2024 2:28 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 2:55 pm.

Andre De Grasse has fallen short of qualifying for an event final for the second time at the Olympics in Paris — and now there is an injury concern heading into the relay.

The Canadian star, 29, was eliminated in the semifinals of the men’s 200 metres on Wednesday at Paris 2024, meaning he will not defend his Olympic title.

After the race, De Grasse told CBC Olympics he re-aggravated a nagging hamstring injury.

“I thought I was pretty much healthy coming into the Games. I kind of picked it up a little bit in the 100 metres and felt the effects the next day,” he said. “… Once I got out here for the 200-metre heats, I thought I was good. But right on that bend, the pain was just too much and I couldn’t even push. I knew it was going to be tough to make the finals after that.”

De Grasse said he still plans to compete in the 4×100-metre relay, which starts Thursday morning. He helped Canada win silver and bronze in that event the past two Olympics.

“It doesn’t hurt as much on the straight with a running start,” De Grasse said. “It should be a lot better.”

De Grasse was third in the first 200-metre heat in 20.41 seconds. The top two finishers in each of the three semifinal heats and the next two best times qualified for the final. De Grasse was eliminated after third- and fourth-place finishers posted better times than him in the second heat.

De Grasse’s time was well off his personal best of 19.62 seconds.

Fellow Canadians Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney also were eliminated in the 200-m semis.

De Grasse, a six-time Olympic medal winner from Markham, Ont., was ousted in the semifinals of the 100 metres earlier in the meet.

De Grasse’s 200 exit came one day after his personal coach, Rana Reider, had his accreditation revoked by the Canadian Olympic Committee.

The organization said Reider was on probation with the U.S. Center for SafeSport until May, and the decision to accredit him was based on the understanding that he had no other suspensions or sanctions against him. 

The probation was for a “consensual romantic relationship with an adult athlete, which presented a power imbalance.”

U.K. media outlets have reported the decision is tied to safeguarding concerns and allegations of sexual and emotional abuse, and court documents filed in Broward County, Fla., shows three women filing suit against Reider there.

The allegations against Reider have not been proven in court and he has not been charged with a crime.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

updated

4h ago

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

8h ago

Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting
Ford 'happy as punch' about Walz as running mate pick, two months after meeting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "happy as punch" that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been chosen as Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket. His...

4h ago

Man charged with roommate's murder at Hamilton care home
Man charged with roommate's murder at Hamilton care home

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) says a man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of his roommate at a local care home. Officers were called to 36 Queen Street South in Hamilton at around...

2h ago

