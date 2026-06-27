2 men charged in violent Brampton carjacking

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged two men in connection with a “violent” carjacking that happened in Brampton at the beginning of the year.

Detectives allege that a man and woman were exiting their car near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive in the early morning hours of Jan. 10. when they were approached by two masked suspects.

“At this point it is alleged that the suspects then assaulted the male victim and stole the couple’s vehicle before fleeing the area,” PRP wrote in a press release shared on Saturday.

“One suspect was arrested shortly after the incident, while a second suspect remained outstanding,” PRP added.

Last week, investigators located and arrested the second suspect after a targeted surveillance operation in Vaughan.

Authorities have arrested 23-year-old Evan Nurse of Vaughan and 23-year-old Shemar Sallaby of Brampton.

Both have been charged with five offences, including robbery, disguise with intent, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

They were both held for a bail hearing in Brampton and were released under a number of conditions.