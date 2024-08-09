York Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating a fatal stabbing believed to be linked to an auto theft after the male victim was dropped off at a local hospital by unknown individuals.

Authorities were called to the hospital at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police officers learned that one man arrived suffering from stab wounds and was dropped off by two men, one of which left shortly after they dropped the victim off.

The victim was pronounced dead in hospital. He has not been identified.

It’s unclear where the stabbing occurred, and police believe it may have happened in Richmond Hill or Vaughan.

Police locate alleged stolen vehicle in Toronto

The investigation revealed three men were involved in an alleged auto theft on Kersey Crescent at approximately 4:45 a.m. The vehicle was recovered in the morning in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West in North York.

YRP said an unknown suspect was observed on video exiting the stolen vehicle and leaving the area on foot. In a news release, YRP noted that 19-year-old Isaiah Mentor Lorguste of Montreal, Que., was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle of over $5,000.

YRP added that investigators are trying to identify the man who dropped the victim off at the hospital, as well as the male observed exiting the stolen vehicle in Toronto.

Police have shared the photos of two persons of interest believed to be linked to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.