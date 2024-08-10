Canada’s Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray advance to men’s 10-m platform final

Canada’s Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray are on the right route to securing their second medals at Paris 2024.

The two divers advanced to the men’s 10-metre platform final with their results in Saturday morning’s semifinal. Wiens, 22, placed fifth in the event with 468.40 points while Zsombor-Murray, 21, came 10th with 410.80 points.

The top 12 divers advanced to the final, which also takes place Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

The duo already earned a bronze medal for the country in the men’s synchro 10-metre platform back on July 29.

Zsombor-Murray, from Pointe-Claire, Que., and Wiens, from Saskatoon, are competing in their second Olympic Games after debuting at Tokyo 2020.