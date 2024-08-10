Tropical storm Debby remnants brings significant rainfall to Montreal, Eastern Canada

Vehicles drive slowly through water overflowing on to highway 30 in Vaudreuil-Dorion west of Montreal after heavy rains hit the area on Friday, August 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 10, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated August 10, 2024 6:12 am.

Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.

Environment Canada figures show Montreal received 157 millimetres of rain on Friday, which broke the previous all-time daily record for rainfall set back in November 1996.

The precipitation was due to the remnants of tropical storm Debby and a low pressure system that had formed over the Great Lakes.

Other communities that received a significant amount of rainfall include Gatineau, which reportedly received 70 to 100 millimetres.

Ottawa received about 76 millimetres as of Friday evening. In Toronto, between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain was expected.

The remnants of the storm is expected to dump 40 to 60 millimetres on New Brunswick through Saturday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours
6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says six men were arrested and charged, and two others remain wanted in an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Scarborough last month. Officers were called to the Midland...

10h ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball

Canada's impressive run in women's beach volleyball has culminated with a silver medal in Paris. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson lost to the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Ramos...

12h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Blue Jays and tennis action in Toronto, other events; road/TTC closures
Weekend need-to-know: Blue Jays and tennis action in Toronto, other events; road/TTC closures

One of the best things after a long weekend is that for some, it's a shorter week leading into another weekend, with more fun summer events on tap. Some of the events in Toronto include the Blue Jays...
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

15h ago

Top Stories

6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours
6 men charged, 2 wanted in Scarborough kidnapping that saw victim held captive for hours

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says six men were arrested and charged, and two others remain wanted in an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Scarborough last month. Officers were called to the Midland...

10h ago

Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball
Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson win silver in beach volleyball

Canada's impressive run in women's beach volleyball has culminated with a silver medal in Paris. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson lost to the top-ranked Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Ramos...

12h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Blue Jays and tennis action in Toronto, other events; road/TTC closures
Weekend need-to-know: Blue Jays and tennis action in Toronto, other events; road/TTC closures

One of the best things after a long weekend is that for some, it's a shorter week leading into another weekend, with more fun summer events on tap. Some of the events in Toronto include the Blue Jays...
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation
RCMP interviewing current and former Ford staffers as part of Greenbelt investigation

The RCMP have been interviewing witnesses as part of its probe into the Ford government's decision to open up protected Greenbelt lands for development. In a brief statement to CityNews, the premier's...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries
SickKids raises concerns over rise in e-scooter, e-bike injuries

The hospital for sick children is sounding the alarm over the spike in e-bike and e-scooter injuries in children. Jazan Grewal reports.

7h ago

2:19
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week
Cooler weekend but more warmth on the way next week

Sunny skies with winds gusting upwards of 45 km/h in some areas on Saturday with cooler temperatures throughout the weekend before a high-pressure system moves in next week.

11h ago

3:23
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed
Eglinton Crosstown LRT train wash social media post slammed

A video on the Eglinton Crosstown's social media channels about how trains not in public service get cleaned has raised frustrations. It's been eight months since an in-depth project briefing. Cynthia Mulligan and Nick Westoll discuss the project.

11h ago

1:55
Police search for suspects in fatal shooting near Woodbine Beach
Police search for suspects in fatal shooting near Woodbine Beach

Toronto Police are searching for suspects in a shooting in The Beaches that left a man in his 20's dead. Catalina Gillies has the latest from the scene.

15h ago

2:12
Brampton teen becomes one of the youngest to perform solo flight
Brampton teen becomes one of the youngest to perform solo flight

She can’t yet legally drive a car, but a Brampton teen can fly a plane solo. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

More Videos