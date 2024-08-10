Tropical storm Debby remnants brings significant rainfall to Montreal, Eastern Canada

Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.

Environment Canada figures show Montreal received 157 millimetres of rain on Friday, which broke the previous all-time daily record for rainfall set back in November 1996.

The precipitation was due to the remnants of tropical storm Debby and a low pressure system that had formed over the Great Lakes.

Other communities that received a significant amount of rainfall include Gatineau, which reportedly received 70 to 100 millimetres.

Ottawa received about 76 millimetres as of Friday evening. In Toronto, between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain was expected.

The remnants of the storm is expected to dump 40 to 60 millimetres on New Brunswick through Saturday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press