Toronto man charged with sexual assault of teen

The Toronto Police Service says it has arrested a 57-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place Sunday evening.

Officers allege that the man approached a young teen and sexually assaulted them near Front Street West and Bay Street in the city’s downtown core at approximately 7:50 p.m.

Police say the man assaulted the victim with a weapon and proceeded to damaged their belongings, before fleeing the area.

Joel David Arseneau was later located by police and arrested. He’s facing four charges, including: sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and assault with a weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Court on Monday.