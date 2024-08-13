Quebec launches group to study how AI can be used ethically in universities

The Quebec government is creating a consultation group to study the pedagogical and ethical issues related to the use of artificial intelligence in universities. Quebec Minister for higher Education Pascale Dery responds to the Opposition during question period in the National Assembly in Quebec City, Thursday, May 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2024 1:21 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 1:26 pm.

QUÉBEC — The Quebec government is creating a consultation group to study the pedagogical and ethical issues related to the use of artificial intelligence in universities.

In a news release today, the province says the group will include representatives from post-secondary institutions, student and union associations, and experts in the use of AI in higher education.

Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry says the new group will develop a “common vision” that will guide the responsible and ethical use of AI in post-secondary institutions.

The group is also tasked with helping to come up with strategic priorities for the use of AI and implement technology projects in universities and other post-secondary schools.

The government says its goal is to leverage artificial intelligence as a tool to promote academic success, while developing digital skills so students can appreciate the limits of these new technologies.

Mario Asselin, parliamentary assistant to Déry, says AI is rapidly developing and it’s important that universities know how to properly approach the automation of data analysis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

1h ago

4 injured in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
4 injured in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

Four people are in hospital, one with serious injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Brampton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were...

41m ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

3h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack due back in court Thursday
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack due back in court Thursday

A father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto are due back in court on Thursday. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa Eldidi, 26, were...

updated

24m ago

Top Stories

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

1h ago

4 injured in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
4 injured in fiery crash on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

Four people are in hospital, one with serious injuries, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 410 in Brampton. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and paramedics were...

41m ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

3h ago

Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack due back in court Thursday
Father and son from Toronto accused of planning terror attack due back in court Thursday

A father and son accused of conspiring with the Islamic State to plan a terror attack in Toronto are due back in court on Thursday. Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa Eldidi, 26, were...

updated

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

20h ago

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

20h ago

2:33
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils
'That Choir' denied funding from provincial and municipal arts councils

Popular acappella group That Choir says it's been denied funding that helps them keep ticket prices accessible. Michelle Mackey has their plan to keep costs low and why the arts are so vital to Toronto.

20h ago

2:36
Affordable rental units coming to Kensington Market and Parkdale
Affordable rental units coming to Kensington Market and Parkdale

Parking lots in Kensington Market and Parkdale will soon be transformed into affordable rental units as the city breaks ground on its rapid housing initiative. Shauna Hunt reports.

4h ago

2:55
Hospital worker shortage creating mental health crisis: study
Hospital worker shortage creating mental health crisis: study

Staffing concerns at Ontario hospitals have led to serious complications among health care workers, according to CUPE's 'Running on Empty' study. Mark McAllister has a closer look.

20h ago

More Videos