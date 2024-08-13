S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in the technology stocks, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 107.91 points at 22,506.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 199.97 points at 39,556.98. The S&P 500 index was up 58.30 points at 5,402.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 294.71 points at 17,075.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.87 cents US compared with 72.79 cents US on Monday.

The September crude oil contract was down US$1.44 at US$78.62 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.17 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.70 at US$2,510.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down two cents at US$4.04 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press