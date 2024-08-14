Football Canada appoints Peter Baxter to its board of directors

New football helmets are shown in Akron, Ohio on Aug. 4, 2012. Peter Baxter, the longtime athletic director at Wilfrid Laurier, has been appointed to Football Canada's board of directors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2024 7:21 pm.

OTTAWA — Peter Baxter, the longtime athletic director at Wilfrid Laurier, has been appointed to Football Canada’s board of directors.

The governing body of amateur football in Canada made the announcement Wednesday.

Baxter was also unanimously selected as board chairman and will serve with Football Canada through the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

“In recent years, Football Canada as a board of directors, has built a strong foundation to move to higher levels of growth and development within football across Canada from grassroots to high performance,” Baxter said in a statement.

“I want to be part of continuing that progress, setting a bold strategic plan for the future of our sport with the inclusive participation of all stakeholders from across Canada.”

Baxter served as Laurier’s director of athletics and recreation for more than 23 years before retiring in 2022. During his tenure, the school claimed 45 Ontario University Athletics and 10 U Sports national championships.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have one of the most respected and effective athletic directors in Canada step up to provide his experience and leadership to Football Canada,” said Football Canada president Jim Mullin. “He’s the kind of individual we need at the board level as we build on a new foundation focused on growth.”

Kevin McDonald, Football Canada’s executive director and a Laurier grad, knows of Baxter’s accomplishments firsthand.

“Peter’s ability to build relationships along with the experience he brings from an amazing career in university athletics (including extensive work in football), allow us to move forward with an insightful, seasoned leader who’s going to contribute greatly to the dynamic at the boardroom table,” McDonald said. “He’ll also provide strong support and leadership for the national office and for our membership.”

Baxter also served as OUA president and the vice-president of Canadian Interuniversity Sport (now U Sports). He spent 16 years as OUA football’s convener and was the chair of Football Canada’s rules committee.

Swim Ontario presented Baxter with the Omni Friend of Swimming award in 2010. He was also selected as chef de mission for Canada at two World University Games (’09 winter event in Harbin, China; ’11 summer competition in Shenzhen, China).

“With the 28 Olympics in Los Angeles inclusion of flag, Football Canada has a tremendous opportunity to showcase and grow our sport,” Baxter said.

“There is a commitment by the leadership of Football Canada to achieve new heights for football in Canada.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

