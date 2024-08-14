The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a swastika was found burned into the grass at a park in Whitby.

DRPS officers were called to Prince of Wales Park at 250 Prince of Wales Dr. at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 9 following reports that a soccer field had been damaged.

Officers arrived and discovered a partially-drawn anti-Semitic symbol which had been burned into the grass. Police said a blue container was also found left behind.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Whitby councillor speaks out

Following news of the incident, Councillor Chris Leahy issued a statement urging Whitby residents to be vigilant about hate crimes and vandalism.

“Whitby is not the place you expect to see that type of hateful message. When I heard about this incident, I called city staff, but I also called B’nai Brith to report it,” Leahy said.

The Whitby councillor noted that city staff plough over the ground of the soccer field to make way for reseeding and laid down fresh sod.

“I will be bringing forward a motion for our next council meeting condemning this crime and vandalism. I have a message for those who hate: you are not welcome in Whitby,” Leahy added.

“If you see something, say something. As a community, we have to report these incidents to the appropriate authorities.”